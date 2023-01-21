PA Sport Trivia (22/01/2023)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Nigel Benn (boxing) – former world middleweight and super-middleweight champion, born 1964.

Nick Gillingham (swimming) – British double Olympic medallist, born 1967.

Frank Leboeuf (soccer) – former Chelsea and France defender, born 1968.

Stan Collymore (soccer) – former England, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker, born 1971.

Hidetoshi Nakata (soccer) – former Parma, Bolton and Japan midfielder, born 1977.

Jonathan Woodgate (soccer) – former Tottenham, Real Madrid and England defender, born 1980.

Fabricio Coloccini (soccer) – former Newcastle and Argentina defender, born 1982.

Shane Long (soccer) – Reading and Republic of Ireland striker, born 1987.

Alize Cornet (tennis) – French six-time winner on the WTA tour, born 1990.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1920: England’s World Cup-winning coach Sir Alf Ramsey was born.

1927: The BBC broadcast its first ever live commentary of a football match, between Arsenal and Sheffield United at Highbury.

1955: Joe Davis compiled the first official maximum snooker break of 147, playing against Willie Smith in Leicester.

1959: Britain’s first world motor racing champion, Mike Hawthorn, was killed when the Jaguar he was driving went out of control on the Guildford bypass.

2006: Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. It is the second highest points total in a single game in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s haul of 100 in 1962.

2007: Lyon striker John Carew signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Aston Villa, with Czech Republic forward Milan Baros moving in the opposite direction.

2012: Neil Robertson was crowned Masters champion after defeating Shaun Murphy 10-6 in the final at Alexandra Palace.

2013: Bradford became the first fourth-tier club to reach the League Cup final for 51 years after beating Aston Villa 4-3 on aggregate, despite losing 2-1 in the second leg.

2016: UEFA approved the use of goal-line technology at Euro 2016 and in the Champions League from the 2016-17 season.

2018: Jimmy Armfield, the former England captain, died at the age of 82.

2022: Dave Ryding became the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Sunday, January 22)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Leeds v Brentford – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400, Arsenal v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1600; WSL, Chelsea v Liverpool – BBC Two England 1215, Brighton v Arsenal – Sky Sports Football 1830 and Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Championship, Sunderland v Middlesbrough – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1130; Serie A, Sampdoria v Udinese – BT Sport 1 1130, Monza v Sassuolo – BT Sport 1 1400, Spezia v Roma – BT Sport 1 1700, Juventus v Atalanta – BT Sport 1 1945; LaLiga, Elche v Osasuna – Viaplay Sports 1500, Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid – Viaplay Sports 1930.

TENNIS: Australian Open – Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 0000.

RUGBY UNION: Heineken Champions Cup, Montpellier v London Irish – BT Sport 2 1230, Toulouse v Munster – BT Sport 2 1500, Edinburgh v Saracens – BT Sport 2 1715.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 0500; PGA Tour, The American Express – Sky Sports Golf 1630.

MOTOR SPORT: World Rally Championship, Rallye Monte Carlo – BT Sport 1 0800, BT Sport 2 1100.

SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

CYCLING: Vuelta a San Juan – Eurosport 2 2200.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals – Sky Sports NFL 1900 and Sky Sports Main Event 1930, Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL 2330.

Tomorrow (Monday, January 23)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Fulham v Tottenham – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1900; Serie A, Bologna v Cremonese – BT Sport 1 1730, Inter Milan v Empoli – BT Sport 1 1930; LaLiga, Valencia v Almeria – Viaplay Sports 1 1930, LaLiga TV 2000.

TENNIS: Australian Open – Eurosport 1 0000 and 1300.

CRICKET: Women’s T20, Australia v Pakistan – BT Sport 2 0245 (Tue).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. England international Amy Hardcastle has joined which Betfred Women’s Super League side?

2. Against which team did this year’s “Mr Irrelevant” Brock Purdy make his NFL debut for the San Francisco 49ers?

3. Which Football League team play their home games at Brunton Park?

4. Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles won Commonwealth gold in which weight division?

5. Who won the 2022 Heineken Cup?

6. How many Open Championships did golfer Tom Watson win? A-2, B-5 or C-6?

7. Where will the 2023 Netball World Cup be held?

8. Name the two newly-promoted teams who will play in Division One of the County Championship this year.

9. Where will the final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season take place?

10. Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open by which player?