Fulham boss Marco Silva: We are really an ambitious football club right now

Marco Silva believes his Fulham squad have the right level of ambition to succeed this season.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations so far this term, having previously bounced between the top flight and the Championship in recent years.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures Fulham were sixth in the table, just two points behind Monday night’s opponents Spurs, and Silva was full of praise for his squad.

“I am working with them every single day. Two hours ago I was in the training session and I saw they work really hard again,” the Fulham boss said.

“The intensity, the desire to prepare really well for the game was there from all 25 players, not just 11 or 12, and this is the main thing for me.

“We are really an ambitious football club right now. The players they have the right ambition and desire to do well and this pressure, we like to have this pressure to play every day to win.”

One of the players who has stood out this season is Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The 29-year-old has been at Fulham since a loan deal from Cardiff was made permanent in January 2020, but this season has regularly stepped up, even in an unfamiliar right-back role.

De Cordova-Reid has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Cottagers, but Silva drew attention to his leadership qualities.

“He has been really important for this football club since he joined. Last season he was really important for me – with some ups and downs,” the 45-year-old said.

“He wasn’t always in the starting XI, but…first his knowledge about the game is really, really good, a player that can play in so many positions and can play well.

“He understands really well all the moments of the game.

“He is one of the guys with more leadership in our squad as well, doesn’t need to be really vocal but he is really important in our squad.

“It is one of the reasons why I decided for him to be one of the group captains this season as well.

“He is performing well, sometimes as a right-back if he has to, or as a winger or behind the striker in a more normal position, and I am really pleased for him, he deserves all the good words regarding himself.