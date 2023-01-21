Notification Settings

Australian Open day six: Andy Murray’s memorable run comes to an end

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the sixth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Andy Murray looks disappointed
Andy Murray’s memorable Australian Open run came to an end with a four-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

British interest in singles is over for another year after Dan Evans also fell, beaten by an impressive performance from fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic continued to hobble but saw off Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, and 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Picture of the day

Caroline Garcia celebrates her victory over Laura Siegemund
Caroline Garcia celebrated victory over Laura Siegemund (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Tweet of the day

A throwback to Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina’s first meeting in juniors ahead of their fourth-round clash on Sunday.

Point of the day

Stat of the day

Stosur and out

Former US Open champion Sam Stosur bade an emotional farewell to tennis after a mixed doubles defeat.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ekaterina Alexandrova (19), Elise Mertens (26)

Men: Dan Evans (25), Grigor Dimitrov (27)

Who’s up next?

Swiatek and Rybakina do battle in the fourth round on Sunday in a meeting of the only active current women’s grand slam champions.

In the night session on Rod Laver Arena, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the highest-ranked man left in the draw, plays exciting young Italian Jannik Sinner.

Sebastian Korda will bid to follow up his upset of Daniil Medvedev when he talks on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz, while Coco Gauff will try to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the first time by beating Jelena Ostapenko.

