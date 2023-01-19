Chris Eubank says Liam Smith ’embarrassed himself’ during controversial exchange

Chris Eubank Jr, left, and Liam Smith had a controversial exchange on Thursday afternoon (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr feels Liam Smith “embarrassed himself” as the British rivals engaged in an ugly slanging match ahead of their middleweight showdown on Saturday night.

A contrite Smith afterwards accepted the personal barbs “crossed a line” following a reference to Eubank Jr’s sexuality during the final press conference for their fight at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Smith made the inference when he said: “You go on about girls, has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl? This is for no laughs I am just asking, do you want to tell us something?”

Chris Eubank Jr feels his rival “embarrassed himself” (Nick Potts/PA)

Eubank Jr responded: “My private life is my private life. That is irrelevant to the boxing but I am happy and comfortable. If you want to get personal, talking about being gay? I’ve been told you cheat on your wife. I’d rather be gay than a cheat.”

The comments between the pair led to Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse making an on-air apology for the “personal and homophobic remarks made up on stage”.

Eubank Jr told the PA news agency afterwards: “It escalated quickly – and that’s OK. This is boxing, this is the entertainment business, this is the fight game and this is real.

“People react to fighting a man in different ways. He embarrassed himself up there but it’s OK. We’re going to fight it out and settle our differences in a couple of days’ time.”

Liam Smith is a former world champion at light-middleweight (Simon Marper/PA)

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion, admitted the controversial exchange was uncalled for and suggested both fighters trying to hit the 160lb limit may have played its part.

He told PA: “It’s crossed a line and for people looking at it, it’s wrong. We shouldn’t act like that. It’s fight week, we’re both starving and making weight. If anyone took it personally, I apologise.