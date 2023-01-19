Australian Open day four: Good Evans, magical Murray wins Melbourne marathon

Andy Murray wrote another remarkable chapter in his career by winning his longest-ever match to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Australian Open.
The contest lasting five hours and 45 minutes finished at 4.05am and ended a day that saw defeats for second seeds Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur and more hamstring concern for Novak Djokovic.
Dan Evans moved safely through to round three 15 hours before Murray completed victory to set up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
Alexander Zverev won the first set against Michael Mmoh but went on to lose after this unfortunate interruption.
Fallen seeds
Women: Ons Jabeur (2), Veronika Kudermetova (9), Anett Kontaveit (16), Liudmila Samsonova (18), Irina Camelia Begu (27)
Men: Casper Ruud (2), Taylor Fritz (8), Alexander Zverev (12), Pablo Carreno Busta (14), Diego Schwartzman (23), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30)
Who’s up next?
Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek will look to avoid the raft of upsets against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while third seed Jessica Pegula plays Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, now the highest-ranked man left in the draw, takes on Tallon Griekspoor, and Mackenzie McDonald will look to follow up his upset of Rafael Nadal by taking out 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.