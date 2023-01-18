Notification Settings

Manchester United run ended by stunning late Michael Olise free-kick

UK & international sportsPublished:

United had won their last nine games in all competitions.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes rues a missed chance
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes rues a missed chance

Manchester United’s nine-match winning run came to a halt after Michael Olise’s stunning stoppage-time free-kick earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side were on course to go second in the Premier League table after Bruno Fernandes’ first-half opener.

But Olise’s late strike means they now head to leaders Arsenal on Sunday eight points adrift and missing key midfielder Casemiro, who will be suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season late on.

United debutant Wout Weghorst nearly opened his account for his new side, directing a first-half header over the crossbar, while a brilliant stop by David De Gea denied the hosts from taking a first half lead.

Fernandes handed the visitors the lead just before the halfway point, and United seemed poised to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions before Olise levelled.

