Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne available to face Tottenham after ‘personal issue’

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is available for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Thursday after missing a training session for personal reasons this week.

The Belgium playmaker was conspicuous by his absence when a TV company filmed some of City’s preparations for the clash at the Etihad Stadium but manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed there was no serious issue.

“He had a personal issue and could not train but today he is back,” the City boss said on Wednesday.

Centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias could also be available after recent injury lay-offs.

Guardiola says De Bruyne is back in training after missing a session for personal reasons this week and will play v Spurs. Stones & Dias also in contention #MCFC pic.twitter.com/CYIiEk6G4X — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) January 18, 2023

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “They are back. They have trained really well in the last two sessions, both. They are in contention.

“We are going to train this afternoon and see who is going to play.”

City are hoping to bounce back after their frustrating loss to Manchester United in last Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford.

Guardiola said: “It’s over. It’s past. We are not going to change anything now, so the focus is Tottenham.