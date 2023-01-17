Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Big lungs’ from Andy Murray has Rio raving – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Judy Murray needed a stiff drink to get through her son’s epic battle with Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Tennis

Andy Murray secured a famous win.

Rio was impressed.

But Murray’s mother needed to calm down.

Football

Beth Mead was thankful for the support she has received since her mum’s death.

Harry Winks finally made his Sampdoria debut.

Bruno Guimaraes vowed to make a swift return for Newcastle.

Gary Lineker made a dad joke.

Cricket

Luke Wright shared his travel tips.

KP was looking down.

Waqar Younis quashed speculation he was set to become Pakistan bowling coach.

Rugby union

Sam Warburton backed Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad announcement.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was out on the slopes.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas and son had a high-level debrief on the Tour Down Under.

Cycling in the rain.

New togs for Mark Cavendish?

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News