Ukrainian ambassador condemns display of Russian flag at Australian Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

The flag was seen courtside at a match between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl.

A Russian flag was held up during a match between Russian and Ukrainian players
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has condemned the display of a Russian flag at a first-round match at the Australian Open.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted a picture showing the Russian flag being held up by a spectator during the clash between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Russian players are allowed to compete in the tournament but only under a neutral flag.

Myroshnychenko wrote: “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy.”

Baindl moved through to the second round with a 7-5 6-7 (8) 6-1 victory.

The PA news agency has contacted organisers for comment.

UK & international sports

