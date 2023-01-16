Ukrainian ambassador condemns display of Russian flag at Australian Open

A Russian flag was held up during a match between Russian and Ukrainian players

The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has condemned the display of a Russian flag at a first-round match at the Australian Open.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted a picture showing the Russian flag being held up by a spectator during the clash between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Russian players are allowed to compete in the tournament but only under a neutral flag.

Myroshnychenko wrote: “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy.”

Baindl moved through to the second round with a 7-5 6-7 (8) 6-1 victory.