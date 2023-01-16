Australian Open day one: Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie make winning starts

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie were winners on the first day of the Australian Open but Jack Draper struggled with cramp during a four-set loss to Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old Draper took the second set against the defending champion before fading in a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 defeat while Raducanu put concerns over an ankle injury behind her to set up a clash with Coco Gauff.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek battled past Jule Niemeier but the tournament lost one of its biggest names as Nick Kyrgios pulled out with a knee injury ahead of his scheduled first-round match.

Picture of the day

Alex Molcan falls to the court after defeating former champion Stan Wawrinka (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Quote of the day

Breaking new ground

#NextGenATP star, Juncheng Shang, is first Chinese man in the Open Era to record an Australian Open win! ?@AustralianOpen | #AusOpen Read more ⤵️ — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 16, 2023

The 17-year-old is one to watch in Melbourne this week.

Curse of Netflix?

It has been impossible to escape the launch of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes documentary series Break Point at Melbourne Park. But players may think twice about taking part in future editions given three of the main protagonists – Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic and Kyrgios – have now withdrawn from the tournament through injury.

Racket mystery

There was a bizarre moment during the first set on Rod Laver.

Raducanu nutty about coconut water

Raducanu has been won over by the Australian Open’s coconut drink (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Raducanu has arrived at both her press conferences at Melbourne Park so far drinking from a coconut. She revealed it was love at first sip, saying: “It’s so good. I used to hate coconuts actually until the Australian Open last year, and then I had it and it’s a game changer.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Marie Bouzkova (25), Amanda Anisimova (28)

Men: Lorenzo Musetti (17), Borna Coric (21)

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray in practice ahead of his clash with Matteo Berrettini (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Andy Murray will try to cause an upset on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday when he takes on 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Dan Evans is the other British player in action against Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis while Novak Djokovic will test out his troublesome hamstring in the night session when he meets Roberto Carballes Baena.