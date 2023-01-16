Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa agree deal for Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 19-year-old has three caps for Colombia.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire.

The deal for the striker will reportedly cost Villa an initial £14.75million.

“Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker Jhon Duran,” read a Villa statement.

“The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.”

Colombia international Duran made 22 appearances in the MLS for the Fire last season, scoring eight goals, and has played three times for his country.

Once the deal is completed he will become Villa’s second January signing after the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis last week.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News