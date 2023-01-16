Aston Villa agree deal for Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire.

The deal for the striker will reportedly cost Villa an initial £14.75million.

“Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker Jhon Duran,” read a Villa statement.

“The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.”

Colombia international Duran made 22 appearances in the MLS for the Fire last season, scoring eight goals, and has played three times for his country.