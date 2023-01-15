Judd Trump resists Mark Williams fightback for two-frame lead in Masters final

Judd Trump in action

Judd Trump resisted a fightback from Mark Williams to forge a two-frame lead after the first session of their Cazoo Masters final at Alexandra Palace.

Contesting his first Masters final for 20 years, Williams made the ideal start with a total clearance of 138, but Trump hit back to win the next four frames in succession with the aid of breaks of 61, 106 and 73.

A second century of the match – followed by a break of 60 – saw Williams reduce his deficit to a single frame in the first clash between the pair since Trump edged an epic World Championship semi-final 17-16 last April.

However, Williams then badly misjudged at attempted double on a red to the middle pocket early in frame eight and Trump stepped in with an 89 break to stretch his lead to 5-3.

The 33-year-old needs five more frames from the evening session to win his second Masters title and pocket the first prize of £250,000.