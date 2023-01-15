Notification Settings

England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box

UK & international sportsPublished:

There was a full house to see England overcome a half-time deficit to win 63-59.

England Vitality Roses v Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls – Vitality Netball International Series – AO Arena

England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their series decider.

With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.

England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.

Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.

But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.

England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica’s task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.

Metcalf said: “I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I’m really proud.”

