Aaron Ramsdale admits post-match clash left ‘sour taste’ after derby victory

Tottenham and Arsenal players clash after the game

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said a post-match incident with a Tottenham fan left a “sour taste” after his side’s north London derby win.

A spectator jumped over the advertising hoardings from behind the goal as the players clashed at full-time. The fan was quickly restrained by stewards but not before apparently aiming a kick at the England international.

Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like.

Aaron Ramsdale enjoys Arsenal’s derby win (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a little punch on the back. That’s what happened and it’s a shame because it’s just a game of football at the end of the day.

“I think both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastic. It’s a sour taste, but I’m sure we’ll enjoy it when we go back in the dressing room.”

A statement on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Twitter account after the incident read: “Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.

“As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”