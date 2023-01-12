Public hearing to address Yorkshire racism allegations fixed for early March

Azeem Rafiq

A hearing to examine allegations of racism linked to Yorkshire is set to take place between March 1 and 9, the PA news agency understands.

The club were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in relation to allegations of racial harassment and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq, and their subsequent handling of those allegations.

A number of individuals were also charged at the same time. Only one of those involved – Andrew Gale – has named himself.

The former Yorkshire captain and first-team coach issued a statement in July denying the allegations against him and stating that he would not engage with the disciplinary process, which he described as “tainted”.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the Club and its handling of those allegations. Read more ⬇️ — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 15, 2022

The hearing is due to be held in public, after an appeal asking for it to take place in private was dismissed before Christmas.

PA understands a directions hearing next week will finalise details on the location of the hearing, and precisely how its deliberations will be made public.

It is likely that a feed of the proceedings will be made available to journalists to report on, rather than details being shared with the general public.