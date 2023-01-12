Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in the running for top FIFA award

Beth Mead is one of three England Women players shortlisted for the FIFA player of the year award

Three of the England team which triumphed at the Women’s Euro have been shortlisted in FIFA’s annual player awards, while Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is the standout name on the men’s list.

Top scorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson and midfield star Keira Walsh have all made it onto the initial 14-strong list for the The Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted again, with Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr also on the list.

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for the men’s player of the year award (Mike Egerton/PA)

Messi’s World Cup heroics earn him a place on the list of 14 for the best men’s player, alongside his international team-mate Julian Alvarez of Manchester City.