Owen Farrell will be available for start of England’s Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell in action for England

Owen Farrell will be available for the start of England’s Six Nations against Scotland on February 4 after receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Farrell faced a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night after his shoulder made contact with the head of Jack Clement in the 75th minute of Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Gloucester on Friday.

Although the four-match suspension would prevent him from running out at Twickenham in Steve Borthwick’s first match in charge, it will be reduced to three games if he completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

?‍⚖️ | ???????????? ???????.@owen_faz has received a four match ban after an incident against Gloucester. This will be reduced to a three week ban if the player completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.#YourSaracens? — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 11, 2023

By doing so, the England captain will be able to resume playing after Saracens’ Premiership clash with Bristol on January 28.

However, if Farrell is picked in Borthwick’s squad for the Six Nations when it is announced on Monday, the panel will be forced to revise what constitutes the ‘meaningful’ fixtures that make up the ban.

Saracens’ outings against Lyon, Edinburgh, Bristol and Leicester have been identified as the relevant games with the Scotland clash omitted on the basis that England’s squad for the competition has yet to be picked.

Under normal circumstances, any player included in the Six Nations squad does not feature for their club the weekend before, so if Farrell is chosen by Borthwick on Monday the Bristol match theoretically no longer becomes relevant to the ban.

Owen Farrell is a key figure in England’s quest to win the Six Nations (Ben Whitley/PA)

It raises the possibility that Farrell, who told the disciplinary panel that he would take the tackle technique coaching course, would be overlooked by England on Monday and play against Bristol, thereby making him available to face Scotland.

“Should those games be cancelled or rearranged, or should there be a change of circumstances, then it will be the responsibility of the parties to consider the position and to ensure that the sanction imposed by this panel remains meaningful,” the panel said in the judgement accompanying its verdict.