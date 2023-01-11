Naomi Osaka appears to reveal pregnancy and declares absence from 2023 season

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka appears to have suggested she is pregnant and will therefore miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The four-time grand-slam champion last week pulled out of this month’s Australian Open with no official reason given for her withdrawal but on Wednesday seemed to provide context for her decision by posting a picture of a baby scan on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” read Osaka’s caption.

She added: “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,”.