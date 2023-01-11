Joao Felix excited by Chelsea challenge after completing loan move from Atletico

Agreement with @ChelseaFC for the loan until the end of the season of João Félix, who extends his contract with our club for one year, until 2027.

ℹ️ https://t.co/92EGrvWPGz

Thank you João, we wish you the best of luck in this new professional challenge! pic.twitter.com/gIeaQj8mFE

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 11, 2023