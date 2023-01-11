Jack Draper advances into Adelaide quarter-finals following win over Tommy Paul

England's Jack Draper file photo

Jack Draper has advanced to his first quarter-finals of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul on Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2.

The 21-year-old Brit’s win against the eighth-seeded American atoned for his loss to eighth seed Karen Khachanov last week in Adelaide — with a potential rematch on the cards, if Khachanov can defeat Marc-Andrea Huesler later in the day.

Draper converted on three of five break chances against Paul, who was playing in his first event of the new season.

Quarter finals ? @jackdraper0 ?? Draper advances into the quarter finals following his victory over no. 8 seed Paul. Final score: 6-4 6-4#AdelaideTennis — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 11, 2023

Broken just once, Draper fired 10 aces and won 88% of his first-serve points in the win.

Draper, who earlier dispatched Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-2, reached three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season. The Briton broke serve four times in his opening victory against the Italian.