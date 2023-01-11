Injury ends Thomas Young’s hopes of Wales call-up for Six Nations

Cardiff and Wales flanker Thomas Young

Cardiff flanker Thomas Young has seen his hopes of a possible Wales Six Nations squad call-up dashed by injury.

Young, who won the last of his four caps just over a year ago, has delivered a number of outstanding displays for Cardiff this season.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will announce his Six Nations squad next week, with Young’s form likely to have made him a contender.

? Injury update on Thomas Young, Liam Williams and Rey Lee-Lo. ? Y diweddaraf ynglŷn ag argaeledd Thomas Young, Liam Williams a Rey Lee-Lo. — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) January 11, 2023

But the former Wasps forward is now unlikely to play again until April due to a torn calf muscle.

“Cardiff Rugby can confirm Thomas Young will be out of action for up to three months after suffering a torn calf,” the Welsh region said.

“The in-form flanker limped off during the second half of last weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets. He will now begin his rehabilitation.”

Cardiff full-back Liam Williams, meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after going off for a head injury assessment during the Scarlets match.

Dillon Lewis (right) has been out of action because of a knee injury (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff’s Wales prop Dillon Lewis is currently unavailable for selection due to injury. He has not played since mid-December because of a knee problem.

And Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales’ opening Six Nations games against Ireland on February 4 and Scotland seven days later.

Rees-Zammit suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.