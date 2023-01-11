Notification Settings

Published:

Felix checks in and Osaka shares life update – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka appeared to announce she is pregnant.

Emma Raducanu worked hard.

Football

Chelsea had a new forward.

Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the League Cup semi-finals.

As were Manchester United.

Happy birthday.

Alan Shearer met a big fan.

Gary Neville headed home.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and family headed back to the cold after enjoying Cape Town.

Happy birthday Mark Wood.

A birthday in the Kohli household too.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday Brian Moore.

Darts

Glen Durrant tucked in.

Fallon Sherrock had her sights set on a PDC tour card.

