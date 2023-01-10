Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Coventry sign defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 20-year-old left-back has made two Champions League substitute appearances this term.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has featured twice in the Champions League for Manchester City this season
Josh Wilson-Esbrand has featured twice in the Champions League for Manchester City this season

Coventry have signed England Under-20 defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old left-back has made two Champions League substitute appearances for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions this term.

He joined City from West Ham’s academy in 2019 and was handed his senior debut in last season’s 6-1 Carabao Cup success over Wycombe.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told his club’s website: “He is a very talented footballer, with pace, power and technical ability, and a lot of potential.

“He has been in and around the first-team set-up at Manchester City over the last 12 months. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Coventry, who sit 14th in the Sky Bet Championship, return to action at leaders Burnley on Saturday after being knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Wrexham at the weekend.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News