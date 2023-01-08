Jacksonville Jaguars win AFC South with victory over Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 20-16.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South title with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans, ending an impressive comeback from finishing last in the past season to making the playoffs.

The Jaguars fought back from a 10-nil deficit in the second quarter, with a 25-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Christian Kirk scoring the first of two touchdowns.

The second, and winning, touchdown was achieved by outside linebacker Josh Allen with an impressive 37-yard fumble return which brought the Jaguars from seven points behind to a four-point win.

The play that sent the @Jaguars to the playoffs ? pic.twitter.com/GyBkkzIP5j — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13.

It was a momentous game for the Chiefs, who secured the AFC’s top seed, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for total yards in a season, with 5608.