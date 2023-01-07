Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Jon Rahm.

The American ended the day on seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It is a two shot lead in front of Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Rahm dropped down the leader board to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11-under 135.