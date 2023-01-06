Harlequins assistant Nick Evans named England attack coach for Six Nations

Harlequins assistant coach and former fly-half Nick Evans will take charge of England's attack for the Six Nations

England have appointed Nick Evans as their attack coach as new boss Steve Borthwick finalises his management team for the upcoming Six Nations.

Evans, the Harlequins assistant coach and former New Zealand fly-half, will fill a role that has been undertaken since August 2021 by Martin Gleeson, who now faces an uncertain future.

A player for Quins from 2008 until 2017 when he moved into a tracksuit role, Evans has helped shaped one of the most effective attacks in the Gallagher Premiership and has also been responsible for mentoring Marcus Smith.

Harlequins have revealed that Evans will resume club duties during the Six Nations’ two fallow weeks and will return to Twickenham Stoop full-time once the tournament is finished.

Harlequins’ attack coach Nick Evans will join the England men's staff for the upcoming 2023 Guinness Six Nations. Read more about the appointment ? — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 6, 2023

“I’m delighted that Nick is joining our team ahead of the Six Nations,” Borthwick said.

“Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team.

“I know that Nick understands the pride and responsibility that comes with representing your country.

“We aim to build an England team that our nation can be proud of and I know that our supporters will be very excited by what Nick can bring to our side.

“We’d particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It’s a great example of club and country working together.”

New England head coach Steve Borthwick (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England play their opening match of the Six Nations in four weeks’ time when Scotland visit Twickenham.

Evans’ appointment is an exciting development given he oversaw Quins’ attack for their title-winning 2021 season when they swept aside their rivals with an all-action style of rugby.