England midfielder Jordan Nobbs swaps Arsenal for Aston Villa

Jordan Nobbs

Aston Villa have announced the signing of England midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.

The 30-year-old, who missed the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign last summer with a knee ligament injury, has signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend.

Nobbs won three WSL titles and four Women’s FA Cups during a 12-year spell with the Gunners, and returned to the national team set-up for last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.

She has featured in all nine of Arsenal’s WSL fixtures this season, including during their 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, as they look to win back the title they last claimed in 2019.

“This is a big signing for us and Jordan is one of the country’s most decorated footballers,” Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s website.

“She’s a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new team-mates will thrive off.