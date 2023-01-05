Emma Raducanu suffers ankle injury ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

The British number one, 20, had won the opening set 6-0 against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland but lost the second 7-5.

Unfortunately, Raducanu has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury. Thank you for the incredible play, Emma! Congrats to Kuzmova who moves through to the quarter finals!

Raducanu called for medical treatment before the start of the third set, and just two points into her service game it became apparent she could not continue.