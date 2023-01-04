Great Britain knocked out of United Cup by United States

Dan Evans looking frustrated during his defeat to Frances Tiafoe (Mark Baker/AP).

Great Britain are out of the United Cup after being beaten by the United States in Sydney.

Dan Evans’ 3-6 7-5 6-3 loss to Frances Tiafoe gave the US an unassailable 3-1 lead in their ‘city final’ tie at Ken Rosewall Arena, sending them through to the semi-finals that begin on Friday.

As well as the three city final winners, the best runners-up also advance.

LOCKED IN ? Team USA secures their spot in the semifinals! ??#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/jD5xOSDDDi — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2023

But GB’s record meant they would not be that team, with the mixed doubles contest of Evans and Harriet Dart against Taylor Fritz and Jennifer Pegula to conclude the tie being rendered a dead rubber.

Katie Swan lost the opening match to Madison Keys 2-6 6-3 6-4 before British number one Cameron Norrie levelled with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over Fritz.