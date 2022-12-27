Notification Settings

Aberdeen launch investigation after Anthony Stewart suffers racist abuse

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Dons captain was sent off in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by St Mirren and was targeted on social media.

Anthony Stewart

Aberdeen have launched an investigation to identify the individual who allegedly directed racial abuse at club captain Anthony Stewart.

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart hauled back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O’Hara’s resulting penalty turned the game in St Mirren’s favour.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart,” Aberdeen said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

“Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse.”

