Football rumours: Manchester City confident of Bellingham capture

Manchester City reportedly want Jude Bellingham

What the papers say

The Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.

Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.

The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Marcus Thuram (Nick Potts/PA)

And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Social media round-up

Arsenal join Tottenham in race for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to boost title charge #AFC #THFC https://t.co/uJUNO6boa5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 24, 2022

PSG are said to be 'long-term admirers' of Fred #MUFC https://t.co/DOq5b3Zhpv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 24, 2022

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: CBS Sports reports Al-Nassr are confident of signing the 37-year-old free agent before the January transfer window opens.