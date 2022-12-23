Girl, 15, injured as crowd trouble overshadows Manchester City-Liverpool cup tie

There was crowd trouble at Manchester City-Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)

A teenage girl was treated for head injuries amid several instances of crowd trouble during and after Manchester City’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Thursday night.

Both clubs have pledged to look into the various disturbances while Greater Manchester Police has launched its own investigation following the incidents at the Etihad Stadium.

GMP confirmed a 15-year-old girl required treatment inside the stadium and it is understood the injury was a result of an object being thrown from the visiting section into the home end.

Liverpool disabled supporters also suffered alleged racial abuse, with a City supporter thrown out of the stadium and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Greater Manchester Police statement following Manchester City v Liverpool EFL Cup tie – https://t.co/WdxtZiUVcy pic.twitter.com/iDo7GSpodu — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) December 23, 2022

Another two men were detained by police on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the ground while GMP confirmed a 53-year-old male required hospital treatment, having been assaulted after the game outside the stadium.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin, GMP’s match commander, said: “We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match.

“We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.

“Clearly throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences – GMP sends it’s thoughts and wishes to the girl who was injured and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake all scored for City as they edged out defending champions Liverpool to move into the quarter-finals.

But the win has been soured by the instances of fan disturbances and in a joint statement the clubs say they will investigate.

#LFC and Manchester City FC joint statement: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2022

The statement said: “Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC and the chairs from our supporter groups have worked together in recent weeks to remind fans of our expectations and both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium.

“It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night’s match that are wholly unacceptable.

“These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club.