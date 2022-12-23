England round off one-sided West Indies tour with record-breaking win

Freya Davies, centre, celebrates one of her three wickets

England will leave the West Indies with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games after Heather Knight side’s skittled the hosts for their lowest ever T20 score of 43 in Barbados.

Having already swept the ODI series 3-0, England wrapped up a thumping 5-0 scoreline in the 20-over leg in emphatic style to make it a bright start for new head coach Jon Lewis.

Ahead of the match, Knight appeared frustrated at the uncompetitive nature of the trip, a lack of media engagement and the absence of DRS technology but on the pitch the tourists remained in ruthless form.

So much love for this team! ❤️ Next up the T20 World Cup in South Africa ? ? #WIvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/NfMQiDblzE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 22, 2022

The Windies won the toss but saw the decision backfire, with opening bowler Freya Davies taking three for two and all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards wrapping things up with a haul of three for five.

Spinner Charlie Dean continued her impressive run with the ball, taking two for eight, while Issy Wong and Nat Sciver picked up one apiece. The resistance was almost non-existent, with only Djenaba Joseph getting into double figures.

She hit one of only two boundaries in the innings before succumbing to Davidson-Richards for 11.

England were never likely to linger over such a minimal chase and openers Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley got them exactly halfway to their target in less than three overs. Wyatt fell lbw to Karishma Ramharack for a run-a-ball 11 and Hayley Matthews took out Dunkley, but Sciver’s arrival at the crease brought a swift end to proceedings.

She struck 20 off 12 deliveries to secure an eight-wicket victory in just 5.3 overs leaving 87 balls unused – a record in T20 internationals between full member nations.

Davies praised Lewis’ impact on the team and is looking ahead to February’s T20 World Cup with optimism.

“Lewy has created a really relaxed environment where we can just be ourselves and play our best cricket and it’s definitely shown on the pitch,” she said.

“The atmosphere on this tour has been really nice, interesting with a new head coach and everyone getting to know each other but we’ve got such a lovely group so that atmosphere has been great.