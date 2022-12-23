Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England finish T20 series against West Indies with perfect tour record

UK & international sportsPublished:

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but made only 43 runs.

England’s Bryony Smith (left) and Alice Capsey celebrate victory after the third T20 International match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022.
England’s Bryony Smith (left) and Alice Capsey celebrate victory after the third T20 International match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022.

England finished their T20 series against the West Indies with a clean sweep of five from five, adding it to their perfect record on the tour following a 3-0 ODI series win.

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but made only 43 runs.

It was a score swiftly defeated by England, who achieved 44 runs for just two wickets.

England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game a week ago.

The team now moves on to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News