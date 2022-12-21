Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘luckiest guys on Earth’ after Wrexham honour

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been given the freedom of the Welsh city – despite the opposition of two Conservative councillors.

A council meeting on Wednesday approved the motion of offering the Hollywood stars the ‘Freedom of the County Borough of Wrexham’ after the vote passed with 46 in favour and two abstaining.

The pair, whose takeover of the National League side in February 2021 created headlines worldwide, are expected to receive the civic honour in-person at a ceremony at some point in 2023.

Reynolds attended the meeting virtually and said: “We’re impossibly grateful for this honour from the council. Wrexham is home to one of the most beautiful stories on Earth.

Ryan Reynolds at tonight's Wrexham Full Council meeting – more on link… https://t.co/kkXkWWQNpO pic.twitter.com/V0hTqM4XPs — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) December 21, 2022

“What this town has given us is immeasurable. Our goal is now and it’s always been to uphold the values of this community in this club.

“We’re amplifying something that is really already there. We’re shining a light on something that is already quite perfect, unique and special.

“Wrexham isn’t really just a slogan. It’s now a globally recognised motto, and our goal is to continue growing Wrexham in the hearts and minds of folks all over the planet.

“I think I can safely speak for Rob when I say that we consider ourselves genuinely the luckiest guys on Earth. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes and your special community. We’re eternally grateful.”

Last month, there was a split in the council’s 10-person ruling administration as two senior councillors voted against the motion when it was first tabled.

Hugh Jones, the group leader of the Conservatives on Wrexham Council, criticised Reynolds for liking an Instagram post from Paul Mullin, who showcased boots which had ‘F*** the Tories’ inscribed on them.

Cllr Jones said: “One of their star players has engaged in a message of hate against a section of our community, and one of the owners has liked an Instagram post containing that same message of hate.”

Cllr Jones and Cllr Paul Roberts both raised their hands to object to Reynolds and McElhenney being awarded associated Freemen status but were overruled.