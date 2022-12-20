On this day in 2016 – Petra Kvitova injured in knife attack at apartment

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova suffered serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand during a knife attack in her Czech Republic apartment on this day six years ago.

The two-time Wimbledon champion confronted an intruder who posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter, holding a knife to her throat before leaving with a small amount of cash.

Revealing the traumatic incident on social media, Kvitova said: “I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists but, if you know anything about me, I am strong and I will fight this.”

Great to see that smile ?@Petra_Kvitova speaks to media for the first time since attack–> https://t.co/fIEpuAwvyZ pic.twitter.com/VmKPASMy0n — wta (@WTA) December 23, 2016

The then 26-year-old underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours the following day, with a recovery time put at six months.

At a press conference three days after the attack, Kvitova revealed that tendons in all four of her fingers and her thumb were damaged as well as two nerves.

Kvitova made an emotional return to the match court ahead of schedule at the French Open in 2017 and reached her third grand slam final at the Australian Open two years later.

"At first, I was happy that I'm still alive" .@Petra_Kvitova on her attack, her recovery and her #AegonClassic triumph! pic.twitter.com/r2HN7Q1B9g — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2017

The Czech’s voice cracked during the on-court ceremony as she said: “To my team, thank you for everything. But mostly thank you for sticking with me even though we didn’t know if I would be able to hold the racket again. For supporting me and staying positive for me, which I really needed.”

Nearly two years after the attack, Czech man Radim Zondra was charged and Kvitova gave evidence at the trial in March 2019. Zondra was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison, which was subsequently increased to 11 on appeal.