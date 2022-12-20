Ivan Toney charged over further alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Ivan Toney has been charged over further alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

In November, Toney was charged with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period.

The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between March 14, 2017 and February 18, 2019.

Toney has until January 4 to provide a response.

In a statement on the club’s website, Brentford said they had been informed of the additional charges, adding: “Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.”

The initial alleged breaches stretch from 2017, when Toney was on Newcastle’s books, to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad, having been called up for the recent Nations League fixtures, but was omitted when Gareth Southgate named his travelling party.

When news of the FA probe broke on November 6, Toney wrote on Twitter: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

“I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”