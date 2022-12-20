Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England left-back Alex Greenwood signs Manchester City contract extension

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 29-year-old’s deal now runs until 2026.

Alex Greenwood in action for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA).
Alex Greenwood in action for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA).

Manchester City and England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with the Women’s Super League side.

The 29-year-old is now committed to City through to the summer of 2026, having joined in 2020 after leaving Lyon.

She has made 80 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals, captaining the side on a number of occasions and helping them win the FA Cup and League Cup.

Greenwood, part of England’s Euros-winning squad over the summer, said: “I’m really pleased to have my new deal sorted and it’s come at the perfect time. After a strong first half to the season, I can now just focus on the remainder of the campaign and the next three years.

“Feeling settled at a club for me is so important and I absolutely have that here at City, which is why I’ve signed such a long-term deal – I just love being here.

“I have a really good relationship with (City manager) Gareth (Taylor). The way he wants us to play marries up exactly with how I want to personally, so it’s the perfect match for me.”

Taylor said: “We’re thrilled to have Alex sign a new deal here at the club.

Greenwood celebrates as England win Euro 2022 (Nigel French/PA).
Greenwood was part of England’s Euros-winning squad during the summer (Nigel French/PA).

“She is an incredibly important member of the squad, and her experience has proven invaluable to not only herself, but those around her in the team over the past few seasons.

“Alex is a consummate professional and has proven throughout her career what a talent and asset she is to every team that she has played in.

“She is a key part of our plans for the future, and we look forward to continuing to work with her over the coming years.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News