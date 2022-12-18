Steve Borthwick to be named new England head coach on Monday

Steve Borthwick

Steve Borthwick will be confirmed as England’s new head coach on Monday, the PA news agency understands.

Borthwick has been recruited from Leicester where he has acted as director of rugby since 2020, steering the club to last season’s Gallagher Premiership title victory.

The deal that takes the 43-year-old Cumbrian to Twickenham was finalised on Sunday morning and he will be officially announced as Eddie Jones’ successor 24 hours later.

Steve Borthwick (left) replaces Eddie Jones (right) as England head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

Warren Gatland, Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson were among the names touted to replace Jones, but Borthwick has been the Rugby Football Union’s overwhelming preference to take over.

Before transforming Leicester from a fallen giant of English club rugby into Premiership champions, the former Saracens captain spent eight years as an international assistant coach – all under Jones.

Upon hanging up his boots, he launched his coaching career with Japan in 2012 and then joined his tracksuit mentor when he was appointed England boss in the aftermath of the disastrous 2015 World Cup.