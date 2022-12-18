Harry Brook century moves England into strong position against Pakistan

Harry Brook hit a masterful unbeaten century as England recovered from the loss of early wickets to reach the tea break on 254 for five

England had lost wickets consistently in the morning session, and resumed after lunch on 140 for four, but an unbroken partnership of 109 for the sixth wicket between Brook and Ben Foakes moved England into a strong position.

Brook had been threatening to write his name into the history books for a number of reasons throughout the series, and broke the record for the most runs in an away series in Pakistan when he passed David Gower’s 449 in the 1983-84 series shortly before bringing up his ton.

There was one moment of contention however, when Brook left his captain Ben Stokes stranded while going for an achievable third run and Stokes was run out for 26 with both batters at the same end.

Stokes’ wicket left England 145 for five, but the arrival of Foakes calmed the tourists’ nerves and run rate.

Ben Foakes helped move England into a good position (PA)

The wicketkeeper was handed a reprieve on nine, when he was given out but successfully overturned the on-field decision, and also had one fall short of slip when on 29.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Pope had scored a half century from 63 balls including four boundaries.