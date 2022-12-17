Notification Settings

Weather rips through UK sporting schedule

UK & international sportsPublished:

Several fixtures have been postponed.

The weather has taken a hold of the schedule

Freezing temperatures have continued to wreak havoc with the weekend’s sporting fixtures with more football matches called off on Saturday morning and Britain’s racing schedule wiped out.

The Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham and Lincoln was postponed due to a frozen pitch, while the League Two games at Doncaster and Bradford were also ruled out after inspections.

Only two of 11 League Two matches – at Leyton Orient and Barrow – remain unaffected, with the latter’s home game against Swindon passing an early inspection, but a further update expected at noon.

Scotland bore the brunt of the early morning postponements with the cinch Premiership game between Livingstone and Dundee United the biggest casualty.

Championship games at Hamilton and Morton, the League One games at Alloa, Peterhead and Airdrie, and Dumbarton, East Fife and Stirling in League Two, all fell by the wayside.

Racing at Lingfield and Chelmsford was abandoned early on Saturday, leaving a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland following previous postponements including high-profile jumps meetings at Ascot and Haydock.

