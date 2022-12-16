Sydney Thunder post lowest men’s T20 score after being bowled out for 15 runs

Trevor Bayliss

Sydney Thunder recorded the lowest men’s T20 score as they were all out for just 15 runs in the Australian Big Bash League.

It took the Adelaide Strikers a mere 35 balls to bowl Thunder out, with Henry Thornton taking five wickets for three runs and Wes Agar four for six to win by a mammoth 124 runs at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The result means Thunder, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss, now hold the record for the lowest men’s T20 score recorded, surpassing Turkey’s total of 21 runs against the Czech Republic in 2019.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!! We've just bowled the Thunder out for the lowest total in professional T20 cricket EVER. In 5.5 overs.#BBL12 #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/bB4gU1oIeh — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 16, 2022

Previously, the lowest total in the BBL was 57 runs, scored by the Melbourne Renegades in the 2014-15 season.

The Strikers won the toss and decided to bat, with batter Chris Lynn top scoring with 36 runs to help set a chase of 139 runs.

Matt Short started the demolition for Adelaide after bowling Thunder opener Matthew Gilkes for a duck, and the wickets quickly tumbled with Thornton taking two wickets in the second over.

8-10 of 5 ??????? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 16, 2022

Agar then got in on the action by taking the wicket of England batter and T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales, who went for a duck.

Thornton and Agar then mopped up the rest of the Sydney batting order, with Thunder having lost eight wickets for 10 runs by the five-over mark.