San Francisco 49ers defeat Seattle Seahawks to clinch division title

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13, claiming the NFC West in the process.

The 49ers’ third starting quarterback this year connected with George Kittle in the end zone twice, while Christian McCaffrey ran in San Francisco’s other scoring effort.

San Francisco looked the better team from the outset, taking a 14-3 lead into half-time before extending their advantage in the third quarter.

A late field goal and touchdown from Seattle kept things interesting, but ultimately was not enough to keep San Francisco from securing their first division title since 2019.