Records, rankings and unbeaten runs – A look back at 2022 in numbers

Harry Kane celebrates his record-equalling goal against France

England’s women won the European Championship and Harry Kane matched the men’s scoring record in a momentous year.

Ben Stokes’ Test cricketers set new standards and Erling Haaland set his stall out for a host of Premier League records.

Here, the PA news agency looks at 2022 in numbers.

Chloe Kelly wins England the European Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)

110 – time in minutes of Chloe Kelly’s winning goal as England secured their first major women’s international football title at the European Championship.

26 – games unbeaten for the Lionesses since coach Sarina Wiegman took charge, scoring 125 goals and conceding only seven.

53 – goals by men’s captain Harry Kane for England, equalling Wayne Rooney’s national record.

1 – winning margin in points for Manchester City ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League title race in May.

Erling Haaland has made a flying start in England (Nick Potts/PA)

18 – goals for City striker Erling Haaland in 13 Premier League appearances since signing in the summer.

2 – World Cup trophies held by England’s men’s cricketers after their T20 success in November.

378 – total chased by England to win the fifth Test against India, rearranged from last summer, and draw the series. It was England’s highest successful chase and the eighth-highest target ever chased in Tests, and followed three straight chases of 275-plus against New Zealand.

6 – Test centuries for Jonny Bairstow in 10 matches this year, as many as he had made in his 79 appearances up to the end of 2021.

Jonny Bairstow enjoyed a stunning summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

1 – Ireland ended the year as the top-ranked side in men’s international rugby union, winning nine of their 11 Tests, including two against New Zealand.

30 – successive Test wins for England’s women, a world record, before losing their World Cup final to New Zealand.

4 – successive Super League titles for St Helens, with a record 10 in total, after their grand final win over Leeds.

2 – Rory McIlroy became only the second player to win the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and the DP World Tour’s Harry Vardon Trophy in the same year, following Henrik Stenson in 2013.

Ronnie O’Sullivan with the World Championship trophy at the Crucible (Zac Goodwin/PA)

7 – Ronnie O’Sullivan won a record-equalling seventh snooker World Championship.

19 – Carlos Alcaraz became the ATP Tour’s youngest year-end world number one and the first teenager to achieve the accolade.