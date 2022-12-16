Notification Settings

Jordan message for Bournemouth fans and new Mead deal – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from December 16.

Michael B Jordan (left) and Beth Mead

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Michael B Jordan sent a message to Cherries fans.

Beth Mead signed a new deal at Arsenal.

Ian Wright sent his thoughts to injured Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were not happy with FIFA’s plans.

Charlie Austin was bidding a fond farewell to Brisbane.

Barry Douglas was on the comeback trail.

Cricket

Sydney Thunder were 15 all out.

The Thunder did not know what was to come.

David Gower has still got it.

Danni Wyatt holidayed.

Darts

Matthew Edgar had a laugh.

Golf

Ian Poulter was carting his son around.

Formula One

George Russell had time on his hands.

UK & international sports

