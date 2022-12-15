Notification Settings

Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach last eight of English Open

Published:

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out 4-1 to world number 43 Martin Gould.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Six – York Barbican

Judd Trump gained revenge over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to move into the quarter-finals of the English Open in Brentwood.

Trump, who lost 5-4 to the Thai player in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open earlier this month, risked being forced into another final-frame decider.

But the 2020 winner got the better of a lengthy safety battle in the sixth frame before reeling off a break of 47 to seal a 4-2 win and earn his place in the last eight.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was beaten by Judd Trump (Richard Sellers/PA)

Trump told Eurosport: “I was constantly under pressure from the get-go. The first frame was very important and I managed to steal that one and get into the game.

“I just had to keep battling. I didn’t play my best but it’s always tough to play your best against Thepchaiya, you’re on edge and you’ve just got to get the job done.”

Earlier Ronnie O’Sullivan’s search for a first ranking title of the season continued as he crashed out 4-1 to world number 43 Martin Gould at the second round stage.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Seven – York Barbican
Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out (Tim Goode/PA)

But Gould’s good fortune did not continue as he returned in the evening session to lose his last-16 clash by the same score to Ashley Hugill, a result that sent the York player into the quarter-finals of a ranking event for the first time.

Mark Williams opened with a break of 130 as he reached the last eight with a 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins, while Neil Robertson beat Ryan Day by the same score.

