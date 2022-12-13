Notification Settings

Carragher makes feelings known and Rio meets Ronaldo – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Simone Biles shared her engagement video with NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.

Football

Luke Shaw reacted to England’s World Cup exit.

Jamie Carragher gave his take on the England job.

Rio Ferdinand met Ronaldo.

Some teams woke up to snow.

Chelsea returned to the cold.

Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a post World Cup break.

Mohammed Salah worked hard.

Charlie Austin wanted more Ted Lasso.

Bournemouth’s new owners’ other team checked in.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow kept busy.

Alex Hartley continued her Pakistan tour.

Gymnastics

Snooker

The Rocket did some punditry.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

