Historic Neymar goal celebrated despite Brazil exit – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were questions about why the forward did not take a penalty in the shoot-out.

Neymar (second right) scoring his record-equalling goal

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.

Football

Neymar claimed a share of Brazil history despite his team’s World Cup elimination.

But Rio Ferdinand asked why Neymar did not take a penalty in the shoot-out against Croatia.

Netherlands v Argentina – a fixture steeped in history.

Bacary Sagna made a bold prediction.

History repeated for Gary Lineker.

Everton were back at it.

Alex Greenwood was ready for the Manchester derby.

Cricket

The Barmy Army have been enjoying the day’s action in Pakistan.

And appreciated Ben Duckett’s sweeping.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell was also engaged in the contest.

Snooker

Two sporting heavyweights.

Darts

Nathan Aspinall showed his skills on the oche.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

