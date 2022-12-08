Scotland end 2022 with Nepal triumph to stay top of Cricket World Cup League Two

George Munsey in action for Scotland

Scotland signed off for 2022 with a rampant victory over Nepal to stay top of the Cricket World Cup League Two.

The Scots bounced back from defeat to Namibia to make it three wins from four in their December fixtures in Windhoek, triumphing by eight wickets and using just 17 of their allocated 50 overs to get over the line.

Nepal were rolled over for just 119 after being sent in, with six of the Scottish attack taking wickets and two apiece for Brandon McMullen, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

End of the @CWCLeague2 Namibia series with Scotland winning 3⃣ out of 4⃣ and strengthening their position on top of the league ???????? #followscotland pic.twitter.com/jhfhVSIWFu — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) December 8, 2022

Only a battling 47 from captain Rohit Paudel stopped the innings collapsing in even more dramatic fashion.

Scotland wasted no time in hurrying to their target, Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey slamming 43 off the first four overs before the former fell lbw to Gulsan Jha.