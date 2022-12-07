Notification Settings

Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Shaquille O'Neal and David Beckham

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.

Football

Kevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement.

Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury.

The England squad met a familiar face.

Gary Neville was looking forward to England’s World Cup quarter-final.

Jamie Carragher revealed his World Cup XI.

Bernardo Silva celebrated a memorable Portugal triumph.

Cricket

England celebrated their series success.

Harry Brook bumped into his life-size cutout.

Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal went flying.

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz was preparing for a Las Vegas trip with Rafael Nadal.

While Jamie Murray was preparing to take on England.

Harriet Dart took a selfie.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his end-of-season break.

Boxing

Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed some family time.

UK & international sports

